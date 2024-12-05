Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 111.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

