Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 152,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 69,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $65,316.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 909,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,929.40. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,028.31. This represents a 46.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,078 shares of company stock worth $710,581 in the last ninety days. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 10.5% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

