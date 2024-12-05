PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRCT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $2,780,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,407,951.24. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,668 shares of company stock worth $47,960,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,669,000 after purchasing an additional 347,330 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,678,000 after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

