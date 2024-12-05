Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.23 and last traded at $175.77. Approximately 1,113,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,702,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $413.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,988,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 505.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 645,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,796,000 after purchasing an additional 538,889 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.