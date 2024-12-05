PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 17,800 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $921,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,197.56. This represents a 25.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

