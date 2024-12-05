PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Jerome B. Zeldis Sells 24,000 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750. This trade represents a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

