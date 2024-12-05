Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Chairman Thomas H. Werner purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,824.97. This trade represents a 52.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak purchased 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $29,921.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,671.04. The trade was a 23.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 78,067 shares of company stock valued at $524,747. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.