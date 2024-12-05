Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

