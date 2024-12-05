Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Employers by 33.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,066,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,454,000 after buying an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Employers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,653,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $436,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Employers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIG opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.26. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.19 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

