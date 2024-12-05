Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 147.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

