Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,800 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 95.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $162,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,498.63. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $910,374. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

