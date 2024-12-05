Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,900 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.55. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $65,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,849.96. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

