Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PSTG opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after buying an additional 626,427 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,575,000 after buying an additional 177,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,798,000 after buying an additional 219,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,163,000 after buying an additional 747,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

