PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.550-11.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.15. 685,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $89.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.