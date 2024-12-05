Q3 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Issued By Desjardins

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.55.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$140.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.93 and a 1 year high of C$152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.23.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

