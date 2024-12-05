QSV Equity Investors LLC Buys Shares of 225 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

QSV Equity Investors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $581.63 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $775.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,021 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

