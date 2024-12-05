QSV Equity Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

QSV Equity Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

