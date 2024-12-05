Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 60,359 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $35,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $611.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

