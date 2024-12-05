Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $23.34 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,335,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,931,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after purchasing an additional 236,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.