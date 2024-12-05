Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $16.91 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,910,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,243.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,104.48 and a one year high of $5,258.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,664.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,122.74.

Booking Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

