Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

