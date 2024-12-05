Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,079 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Progressive by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.81.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total value of $2,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,958 shares in the company, valued at $78,539,110.22. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock worth $6,718,965. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $260.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $270.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

