Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Cut by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $333.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.64%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

