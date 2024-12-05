Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 16,399 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Miramar Fiduciary Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,823,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,087,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $302.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $225.88 and a one year high of $302.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

