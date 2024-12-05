Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 19,648 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $272.24 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

