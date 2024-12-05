Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.94.

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $225.31 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $230.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

