Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Trading Up 1.0 %

RTX opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

