Quarry LP Acquires 1,577 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $115,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.96 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

