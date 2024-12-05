Quarry LP Buys 27,891 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2,355.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. Kellanova has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on K

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $92,516,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.