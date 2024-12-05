Quarry LP Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP owned 0.46% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 893,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 776,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 178,244 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 331,576 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

