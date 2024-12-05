Quarry LP Purchases 404 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $324.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.55 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.29.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

