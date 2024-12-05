Quarry LP Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7,374.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

