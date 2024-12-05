Quarry LP Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quarry LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quarry LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $201.57 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

