Quarry LP Takes Position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAQ. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 15,411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDAQ opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Compass Digital Acquisition Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

