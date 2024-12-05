RA Capital Management L.P. Has $144.13 Million Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

RA Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,009,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622,993 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma comprises about 1.7% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Verona Pharma worth $144,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNA. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $16,483,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.1 %

Verona Pharma stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 12,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,380,000. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,252. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,768. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

