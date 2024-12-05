RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 639,760 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

RA Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,760 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 8.81% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 204.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 226,466 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,345,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNYA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.