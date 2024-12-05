Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Amar Maletira Sells 55,461 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CEO Amar Maletira sold 55,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $140,870.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,448.42. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amar Maletira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Amar Maletira sold 82,552 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $195,648.24.

On Monday, September 30th, Amar Maletira sold 84,823 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $205,271.66.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 166,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $135,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

