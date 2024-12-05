Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $1,660,000.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,222,794 shares in the company, valued at $36,898,380.40. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett T. Agee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,031,956.35.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $375.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.51. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

