RBF Capital LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

