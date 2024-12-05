RBF Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker by 477.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

