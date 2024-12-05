RBF Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker by 477.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.
Foot Locker Price Performance
NYSE:FL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.
View Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker
Foot Locker Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.