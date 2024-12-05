RBF Capital LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

