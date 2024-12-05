Readystate Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,628 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 107.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,899,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,088,000 after buying an additional 1,502,249 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 677,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,032,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after acquiring an additional 415,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 366,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,045,000 after acquiring an additional 330,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

