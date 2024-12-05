Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $3.90 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,532,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,888,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,931,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 750.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $169.83.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

