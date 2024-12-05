Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.27% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

