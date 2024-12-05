Readystate Asset Management LP Sells 6,617 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Readystate Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 675,271 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Wayfair by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after purchasing an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $78,652,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair by 5,699.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 35.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $1,269,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,578.63. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,794.30. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,868 shares of company stock worth $3,272,548. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

