Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,282 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 6.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pembina Pipeline worth $67,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

