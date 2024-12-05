Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,676 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HAL opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

