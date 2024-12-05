Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,931 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 0.8% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

SHEL stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

