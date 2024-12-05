Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 642 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Westlake by 118.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 269,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,542,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 595,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after buying an additional 520,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after buying an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,420. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $125.87 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 177.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.17.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

