Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.